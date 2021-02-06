First Trust Advisors LP Sells 106,726 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $303,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $412.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $419.94. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

