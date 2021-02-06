First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,664 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Veeva Systems worth $336,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $298.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

