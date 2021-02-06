First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.13 and last traded at $114.13. 4,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $225,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

