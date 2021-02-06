Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Merchants worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.71 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.