Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.