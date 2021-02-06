FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 121,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,751,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 108,809 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 359,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.