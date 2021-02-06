Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

FMTX opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

