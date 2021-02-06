FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 583,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 469,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

