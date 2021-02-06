Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

