Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

FTV stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 6,169,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

