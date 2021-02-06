Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.20. 102,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 85,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

