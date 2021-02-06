Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

