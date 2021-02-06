Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $207,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

