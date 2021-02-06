Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

