Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $2.00. Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 3,322,669 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

About Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

