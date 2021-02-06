Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)’s share price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 2,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

