Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) Trading Up 3%

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.