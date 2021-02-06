Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

