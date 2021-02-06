freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. freenet AG (FNTN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €18.28 ($21.50) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.38 and its 200 day moving average is €17.08.

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

