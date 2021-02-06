Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

