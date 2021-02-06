FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of WES opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

