FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

