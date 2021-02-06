FY2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Steven Madden by 248.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Steven Madden by 51.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

