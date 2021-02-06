FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $69.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $60.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $83.88 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

