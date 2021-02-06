FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issued By Colliers Securities

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $686,994. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

