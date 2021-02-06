FY2021 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ATA opened at C$26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.89. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

