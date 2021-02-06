FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.51 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.27. The firm has a market cap of C$50.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

