FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cabot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1,053.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

