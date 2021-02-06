FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

