FY2021 EPS Estimates for CB Financial Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

