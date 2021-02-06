FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

