FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

RNST stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

