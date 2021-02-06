FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First of Long Island in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLIC. TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.