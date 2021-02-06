FY2023 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCG. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

