FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $24.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.61.

BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

