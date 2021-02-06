FYDcoin (FYD) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $155.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000212 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000941 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 546,822,474 coins and its circulating supply is 521,570,797 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

