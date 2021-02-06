G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GPHBF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.