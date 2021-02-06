GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.65.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $251,718.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $123,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $120,469.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,796 shares of company stock worth $2,195,706 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.