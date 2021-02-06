Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,168,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $223.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $224.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

