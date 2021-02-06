Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $94.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

