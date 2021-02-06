Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $242.89 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.