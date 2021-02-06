Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.13.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

