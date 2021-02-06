Garrison Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $283.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.