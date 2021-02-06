Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,686 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

