Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,459 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

