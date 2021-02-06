Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 96,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,360,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,093,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

