GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLOP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

GLOP stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

