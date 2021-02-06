Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMDMF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gem Diamonds from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

