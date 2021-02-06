Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.47% of Genesco worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CL King increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of GCO opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.