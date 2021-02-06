Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 162,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 114,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.